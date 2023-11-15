68º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Teal the Show+: Will Jaguars bounce back against Titans?

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars, News4JAGs, Sports4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars saw their five-game winning streak end with a thud in a 34-3 blowout loss to San Francisco in Week 10. Can the Jaguars get back on track this week against the rival Titans? Join Jamal St. Cyr, Jana Angel and former Jaguars star Aaron Beasley for Teal the Show+ at the Community First Igloo.

Teal the Show+ airs on Wednesday night on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX+ app and is broadcast on CW17. Fans can attend the showing at the Community First Igloo.You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter