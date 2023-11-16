Week 11 Florida HBCU football recap: Bethune-Cookman makes it two in a row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Wildcats and Rattlers continue their winning ways, while Florida Memorial ends their season with a loss.

Here’s your Week 11 Florida HBCU football recap:

No. 7 Florida A&M 28, Lincoln (Calif.) 0

The seventh-ranked Rattlers (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) have been dominant all season long and that didn’t stop against the Oaklanders (0-12). The Oaklanders were held to just 171 yards of total offense. The Oaklanders were held to just 32 yards rushing. The Rattlers’ passing offense did not score this game as all of the offensive touchdowns were made on the ground. The other touchdown was a 51-yard pick-six by Deco Wilson. This was a tune-up game for Florida A&M and will give them even more momentum as they face their fierce rivals in Bethune-Cookman this Saturday in Orlando.

Bethune-Cookman 31, Alabama A&M 14

After dropping six games in a row, the season was looking bleak for the Wildcats (3-7, 2-5 SWAC). But the Wildcats have now won their last two games. Against Alabama A&M (4-6, 2-5 SWAC), the Wildcats had nearly 500 yards of total offense. 412 yards came from the ground, with three different rushers running for 100 yards or more. After being down 14-10 for three quarters, the Wildcats went on to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth to get their second SWAC win. This win gives the Wildcats some momentum as they go to Orlando to face their red-hot rivals (Florida A&M) on Saturday.

No. 3 Keiser 44, Florida Memorial 13

In 2022, the Lions (6-4, 5-2 SUN) had zero wins in the Sun Conference. Coming into last Saturday, the Lions were 5-1 in conference games and were in position to share the conference title between Keiser (8-2, 7-0 SUN) and St. Thomas. However, the Seahawks had other plans.

Third-ranked Keiser opened the game with 34 unanswered points. By the time Florida Memorial got its first points of the game, it was nearly the fourth quarter. The Lions might not have ended their season in the way they wanted, but the Lions finished their best season since 2020. If they can keep building this team up, the Lions will be legitimate contenders for the Sun Conference title.