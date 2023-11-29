Teal the Show: Jags gearing up for 1st Monday night football game since 2011

Teal the Show+ airs on Wednesday night on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX+ app and is aired on CW17. Fans can attend the showing at the Community First Igloo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are 8-3 and their next game is on Monday Night football.

Monday night at 8:15 p.m. the Jaguars will be in prime time. The last time the Jaguars were on Monday night football was 2011. The Jaguars will host the Cincinnati Bengals. Before the season it looked like a matchup between Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. But Burrow had wrist surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Can The Jaguars Lock Down the Bank In Primetime? Join Jamal St. Cyr, Jana Angel and former Jaguars star Aaron Beasley for Teal the Show at the Community First Igloo.

Teal the Show Live from the Igloo airs on Wednesday night on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX+ app and is broadcast on CW17 at 7 p.m. Fans can attend the showing at the Community First Igloo. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.