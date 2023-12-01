Penguins goalie Jarry scores into empty net in 4-2 victory over Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) celebrates with center Evgeni Malkin (71) and =right wing Reilly Smith (19) after scoring past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – Goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins; 4-2 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jarry stopped a dump-in and sent the puck end-to-end into the net with 1:08 left.

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Penguins, who also got goals from Sidney Crosby and Drew O’Connor.

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Lightning. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two assists to tie his career high with an eight-game points streak. He finished with a team-record 28 points (in 14 games) for the month of November.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

After trailing 2-0, the Penguins took a 3-2 lead when Carter stopped an 18-game goal drought 2:49 into the third with his 432nd NHL goal.

Crosby skated in along from the left wing boards and lifted home a nifty wrist shot from the left circle 8:53 into the second to make it 2-1.

O’Connor, playing in his 100th game, tied it at 2 with 36 seconds left in the second off a nice feed by Evgeni Malkin on the Penguins’ 19th shot of the period.

Stamkos and Jeannot, on the power play, had first-period goals.

Stamkos made it 1-0 with a deflection at 9:06 on Tampa Bay’s 15th shot. It was his 525th goal.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Lightning: Play Saturday at Dallas.

