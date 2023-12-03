LET US KNOW: How do you feel about unbeaten Florida State missing out on the College Football Playoff?

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama were selected to the College Football Playoff on Sunday, making Florida State the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field.

The final season of the four-team playoff before it expands to 12 next year presented the CFP selection committee with its toughest decision in the 10-year history of the postseason system.

The Seminoles (13-0) lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago, but continued to win with a backup and then a third-string quarterback. But the committee is instructed to judge the teams for what they are heading into the playoff and decided FSU without Travis was not among the best four in the country.

The Seminoles finished a perfect regular season with an Atlantic Coast Conference championship, leaning on their defense to beat No. 15 Louisville while playing a third-string, freshman quarterback.

No unbeaten Power Five champion has ever been left out of the CFP, but with injured star quarterback Jordan Travis out for the season is Florida State really one of the four best teams?

