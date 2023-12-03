News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will handle Bengals on Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars season is back and our News4JAX sports staff is back with its predictions as well. Each week, we’ll unveil our predictions for the week’s game. Jacksonville (8-3) hosts the Bengals (5-6) in the first Monday Night Football game here since 2011.

Jamal St. Cyr

This season: 8-3.

No Joe Burrow means no hope for the Bengals. This should be a chance for the Jaguars to put on a show on Monday night. The feeling I have about this game is it is either going to be a blowout win for the Jaguars or a flat game like they had against the Texans back in Week 3. I’m expecting the blowout. Trevor Lawrence has had back-to-back big weeks. He is finding his late season groove.— Jaguars 30, Bengals 17.

Justin Barney

This season: 8-3.

Close call in Houston last week but the Jaguars found a way to get it done in the AFC’s best rivalry. I eexpected this to be a potential loss when the schedule first came out. But Joe Burrow is on injured reserve and the Bengals are trotting out a guy named Jake Browning. Jacksonville is going to be rocking for this Monday night game. They don’t come around too often here. — Jaguars 34, Bengals 17.

Alessandra Pontbriand

This season: 7-4.

Monday Night Football is returning to Duval for the first time since 2011. I expect EverBank Stadium to be rocking and I think the Jaguars will feed off of that energy and excitement. I think Press Taylor’s offense will have its way with the Bengals defense, which allows the second-most yards per game in the NFL (389.3). Mike Caldwell’s defense, which has bullied opposing quarterbacks, is going to make Bengals quarterback Jake Browning have a frustrating game. — Jaguars 28, Bengals 14.