Providence aims for 4th Fortegra Invitational basketball title at FSCJ

Eight high school basketball teams hit the hardwood to see who can become champion of the 4th annual Fortegra Invitational basketball tournamente presented by CSI Companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Will Providence add another Fortegra Invitational basketball championship to its resume? The Stallions, ranked No. 6 in the News4JAX Super 6, have never lost a game in the tournament and have won three of the five championships. Can the Stallions (2-3) add a fourth when the tournament tips off at Florida State College at Jacksonville on Thursday?

Providence beat Nease 59-40 for the title last season. Riverside beat Bolles in 2020 for the title, and Nease was declared the 2021 champ after Fleming Island was forced to forfeit for using ineligible players. The Stallions added titles in the first edition in 2018 and defended their crown in 2019.

Fortegra Invitational

At FSCJ

Thursday

Oakleaf vs. Ribault, 2 p.m.

Providence vs, Paxon, 4 p.m.

NFEI vs. Ponte Vedra, 6 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Southwest, 8 p.m.

Friday

Oakleaf vs. Ribault loser vs. Providence vs, Paxon loser, 2 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Southwest loser vs. NFEI vs. Ponte Vedra loser, 4 p.m.

Oakleaf vs. Ribault winner vs. Providence vs, Paxon winner, 6 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Southwest winner vs. NFEI vs. Ponte Vedra winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Consolation final, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7:15 p.m.