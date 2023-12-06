53º
Teal the Show: Will Trevor play on Sunday after his ankle injury?

Justin Barney, Sports editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Trevor Lawrence is on the mend and feeling much better than he thought he would after suffering a high ankle sprain during a Monday night loss to the Bengals.

Will he play on Sunday against the Browns (7-5) as the Jaguars (8-4) look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Cincinnati? Lawrence said the approach is to see how he feels this week and then consult with the team’s medical staff on the options. Join Jamal St. Cyr and others for Teal the Show at the Community First Igloo.

LATEST UPDATE | Trevor Lawrence on ankle injury: ‘I feel a lot better than I would have thought I’d feel’

Teal the Show Live from the Igloo airs on Wednesday night on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX+ app and is broadcast on CW17 at 7 p.m. Fans can attend the showing at the Community First Igloo. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

