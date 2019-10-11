Sports

35,000 Jaguars fans to receive 'Minshew Mustaches' at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minshew Mania is in full swing! 

When Jaguars fans attend the game on Sunday at TIAA Bank field they will be able to look like the Jaguars quarterback! 

The NFL and Jaguars will be giving out 35,000 mustaches to fans, Adam Schefter tweeted on Friday. 

You could also get a Minshew jersey!

Ten fans who cut their jeans into “jorts” will receive Minshew jerseys, the tweet said.  

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints on October 13. 

