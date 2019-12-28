Kelsey Sparks honored as All-Star Athlete

Kelsey Sparks is captain of the competitive cheerleading squad at Creekside High School. Kelsey is in the National Honor Society, Link Crew, the Senior Beta Club, Senior Women and Best Buddies.

Her volunteer work includes working with Christian Cheerleaders of America teaching cheer camps to groups all over the United States. She also volunteers with the March of Dimes and Ronald McDonald House.

Kelsey currently has a 4.3 GPA.