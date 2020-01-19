Megan Witucki honored as All-Star Athlete
Megan Witucki is a four-year member of the girls’ golf team at Atlantic Coast High School. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society and the American Sign Language Honor Society.
She volunteers with and is president of the Rays of Hope club which promotes the inclusion of special needs students in school-related activities. Megan also volunteers with Special Olympics and Foster Closet.
She currently has a 3.8 GPA.
