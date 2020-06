Jaeda McFarland is on the softball team at Oakleaf High School. Jaeda broke the school home run record last year as a junior and has signed to play Division 1 softball for the University of Maryland.

She is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.

Jaeda has volunteered at Elevate Church and has contributed to several fundraisers held for Oakleaf High School.

She currently has a 4.2 GPA.