79ºF

All Star Athlete

Chaz Davis honored as All-Star Athlete

Tags: West Nassau High School

Chaz Davis is on the football and weightlifting teams at West Nassau High School. He volunteers as a junior coach for the Pop Warner Football League in Callahan, teaching football to young players.

Chaz currently has a 3.2 GPA.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.