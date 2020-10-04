Matthew Hamil honored as All-Star Athlete

Matthew Hamil is a junior on the baseball team at the Providence School of Jacksonville. He is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and his community service work includes a mission trip to Costa Rica.
Matthew currently has a 4.0 GPA.
Matthew Hamil is a junior on the baseball team at the Providence School of Jacksonville. He is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and his community service work includes a mission trip to Costa Rica.
Matthew currently has a 4.0 GPA.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.