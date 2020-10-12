Micah Morris honored as All-Star Athlete

Micah is a senior on the football team at Camden County High School. He is a dual enrollment student with Coastal Pines Technical College and is projected to earn 49 college credits by December.

Micah will graduate early from high school and has committed to playing offensive line for the University of Georgia starting in spring 2021.

Micah has been named first-team All-State two years in a row and first-team All-Region three years in a row.

He volunteers with Justin’s Miracle Field in Camden County.