Caroline Cosby is a senior in the International Baccalaureate Program at Stanton College Preparatory School where she is captain of the swim team and a 4-year letterman.

Caroline is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society and is the founder of Stanton’s Little Language Learners program which teaches weekly Spanish lessons after school at Ruth Upson Elementary School.

She currently has a 4.6 G.P.A.