Megan Batchelor is on the cross country and bowling teams at Atlantic Coast High School.

Ranked No. 1 in her class, Megan is a member of the Science National Honor Society, the Humane Society Club and is a Brain Brawl Team member. She volunteers at Chet’s Creek Elementary School and at Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu Summer Camp.

Megan currently has a 4.8 GPA.