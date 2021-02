Jalen Evans is a senior at First Coast High School and is on the football and track teams. He has been awarded honorable mention All-Conference football player and honorable mention MVP.

Jalen is a member of the National Honor Society, AVID - a college preparatory program - and a former member of the 5,000 role models. Jalen has volunteered with the Jacksonville Summer Youth Camp at First Coast High School.

He currently has 4.1 GPA.