Davis Ellis honored as All-Star Athlete

Davis Ellis is a senior at The Bolles School where he is the captain of the football team and is on the basketball and track teams.

Davis is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has over 120 hours of community service working with young athletes as a Grit Summer Camp counselor and a Bolles Football Camp counselor.

Davis currently has 4.2 GPA and is currently committed to play football at the University of Pennsylvania and will attend the Wharton School of Business.