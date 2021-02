Meghan Bonser is the captain of the cross country team at Middleburg High School. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the NJROTC program. This year Meghan was selected as the commanding officer of the Middleburg NJROTC Unit.

She currently has 86 community service hours and her favorite community service event is the JP Hall Charities Christmas Party. Meghan currently has 3.9 GPA.