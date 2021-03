Hanna Heflin is a sophomore at First Coast High School and ranked No. 1 in her class. She is this year’s varsity co-captain of the cheerleading squad.

Hanna is a member of the National Honor Society and National Hispanic Honor Society. She volunteers at the Sulzbacher Center, preparing and serving meals; at Hunger Fight, where she packs bags with nutritious meals for families in need, and another volunteer project making wigs for cancer patients.

Hanna currently has a 4.8 GPA.