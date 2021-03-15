Skylar McPhail honored as All-Star Athlete

Skylar McPhail is captain of the Competition/Sideline Varsity Cheer team at Terry Parker High School. She led her team to win a national title this season at the AllOut National competition in Orlando.

Skylar is also the 3rd runner-up on the royal court at Terry Parker.

Skylar has participated in many community service activities from having the opportunity to feed the homeless to donating items to the Ronald McDonald House and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

She has a 3.5 GPA and is looking forward to furthering her education in the field of medicine.