John Linge is the captain of the soccer team at St. Johns Country Day School.

He volunteers as an ambassador for the Derek Hatcher Foundation, which raises awareness of substance abuse and addiction. Derek Hatcher was John’s cousin who died of a drug overdose. The organization hosts events to help families dealing with Opioid Abuse and other drugs; gives presentations to youth groups, and funds scholarships for deserving high school students.

John currently has a 4.7 GPA.