Owen Wallace participated in football and weightlifting at Interlachen High School. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA and has received an AA degree from St. Johns River State College.

Owen is a member of the National Honor Society and has over 100 hours of community service. Owen volunteers with Feed the Need, helped with fundraisers for his sister’s softball team and has served dinner for 3 years at Grace Fellowship for the Youth fundraiser Te Amo.