Maggie Radloff is varsity cheer captain at Sandalwood and is on the tennis team. She is also Miss Sandalwood High School 2020-21 and was awarded Saint of the Year out of 700 students.

Maggie is a member of the National Honor Society, a marathon high streaker, Boys and Girls Club volunteer, Youth Leadership Jacksonville alumni and Jags representative.

Maggie graduated with a 4.4 GPA and will attend Jacksonville University and will join the elite freshman nursing program.