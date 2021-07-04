Jhané Sulcer honored as All-Star Athlete

Jhané Sulcer is captain of the girls weightlifting team at Atlantic Coast High School and is also on the volleyball team, flag football team and a club volleyball team.

This year in weightlifting she placed second at regionals and competed at the sate championships, earning 12th place in the state. Jhané was the only Lady StingRay to advance to this year’s Florida State Championship.

She has a 4.78 GPA and plans to attend college at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Jhané earned more than 400 community service hours at various organizations.