Elisabeth is captain of the cross county and track teams at Stanton College Preparatory School. She is enrolled in the IB program, a member of the National Honor Society and English, Science, Spanish and History Honor societies.

Elisabeth is in the Multicultural Student Association and she does volunteer projects with Stanton Junior Civitan. Elisabeth has a 4.8 GPA and will be attending the University of Florida to become a pediatrician or an OB-GYN.