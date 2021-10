Christian Yousefzadeh is on the football and track teams at Creekside High School. He has been in advance, honors, or AP classes since middle school.

Having played football since he was 6 years old, Christian has been a leader as the defensive end for Creekside. Last year he blocked four punts in one game!

He has committed to Army Westpoint Academy to play college football and will serve our country after graduation.

Christian currently has a 3.7 GPA.