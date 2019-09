Haley Bujeda is on the diving team at Bishop Snyder High School. Haley is a member of the National Honor Society, the Math Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the History Honor Society. With over 350 community service hours, Haley volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and collects supplies for Rethreaded. She also coaches gymnastics and diving. She currently has a 4.1 GPA.

