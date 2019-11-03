Kayla Ellis honored as All-Star Athlete

Kayla Ellis is a senior on the varsity basketball team at Camden County High School. She has been playing basketball since she was 7 years old. She also competes with the Visual Ensemble Team and has been in dance for three years. She has received regional basketball awards from honorable mention to All-Region Team. She is a member of the National Honor Society the Future Business Leaders of America, where she has competed in financial math and won region award. She tutors other students in math through clubs at her school. She currently has a 4.8 GPA.

