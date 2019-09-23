Lebarron Johnson honored as VyStar All-Star Athlete

Lebarron Johnson is on the baseball team at Paxon School for Advanced Studies. Every year Lebarron participates in the Alzheimer's Association Walk. He served as a student advocate at last year's walk, raising awareness for Alzheimer's disease. In addition, he is a member of the Jacksonville Florida Kappa Alumni's Chapter Guide Right Program, also known as the Kappa League, which is a leadership development program for young men. Lebarron currently has a 4.0 GPA.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.