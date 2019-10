Shekinah Sanders is on the track and basketball team at The Bolles School. Shekinah is involved with the Hearts for the Homeless, the Black Student Union and has served as an Upper School Parent Night volunteer. She also has 40 hours of community service working with a basketball summer camp offered for local kids. Shekinah currently has a 3.8 GPA.

