St. Johns County golfers grab team, individual championships

It was a good day for area boys golfers in the state tournament, especially for those from St. Johns County.

The Ponte Vedra boys golf team won the Class 2A state championship on Wednesday at El Campeon's Mission Inn Resort and Club, its third consecutive state title and fifth overall.

That wasn't all the good news.

Menendez's Jason Duff had the only round in the 60s on the final day, shooting a 3-under 69 to win the individual state championship.

Duff had a 76 on Tuesday and finished with a 1-over 145, two strokes clear of runners-up Luke Clanton (Plantation American Heritage) and John Houchin (Merritt Island).

The Sharks shot a two-day total of 604 to edge American Heritage by six strokes. Bishop Kenny was fourth with a 629.

Ponte Vedra carded rounds of 298 and 306 in the event. The Sharks have won state titles in 2013, '15 and ‘17-19. Ponte Vedra has finished state runner-up twice, too.

Justin Ortiguera of Ponte Vedra had a 73-75 for a 148 to finish in a tie for fourth.

For the girls, Ponte Vedra took fourth with a 665, 22 strokes behind winner Archbishop McCarthy. Ponte Vedra's Kayleigh Baker shot a 78-80-158, taking 13th overall.

