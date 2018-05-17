Armada advance in US Open Cup, 1-0 over Tampa Bay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They called it the most important match of the season. Now, they can call it their most important win.

The Armada used a J.C. Banks goal in the 58th minute to beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-0 and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup

The start of the game was delayed 90 minutes after heavy rain made the field unplayable until the storms passed. Banks nearly gave the Armada the lead shortly before halftime but his low right-footed shot went across the goal mouth.

Shortly before the hour mark, however, Banks made his move. After a turnover by former Armada midfielder Jack Blake, Josh Castellanos held off two defenders and found Banks on the left edge of the penalty area and Banks did the rest.

Tampa Bay had a chance in the 70th minute, but Zac Portillos' shot hit the crossbar.

The Armada will advance to the third round where they will host fellow-NPSL team Miami United FC on Wednesday. The winner will likely have a fourth-round meeting with an MLS side.

