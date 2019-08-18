BK's Colby Halter makes USA national baseball team

iStock/DegasMM

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - Colby Halter will have a good reason to miss a bit of school.

The Bishop Kenny senior baseball player earned a spot on the USA Baseball U-18 National team on Saturday night and will be on the team during a trip to South Korea later this month. Halter is one of just two players from the state to make the final squad.

Halter was one of 20 players selected to the squad following a final round of cuts after national team trials.

The U-18 team will train in Fullerton, Calif. beginning Sunday before traveling to Taichung, Taiwan and facing Chinese Taipei from Aug. 24-27 in three games.

Team USA will then compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup against South Africa on Aug. 30 in Gijang, South Korea.

Halter, an infielder/pitcher at Kenny, is a Florida commit. He hit .338 last season for Kenny. Former Providence slugger Tyler Callihan was a U-18 national selection a season ago.



