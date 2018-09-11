Bolles swimming coach stepping down in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The head coach of one of the most successful high school swim teams in the country is moving on. In December, Bolles head swim coach Jon Sakovich is stepping down to seek new opportunities.

Sakovich was an All American swimmer at Florida and has been at Bolles since 2015. The school's president says Bolles will begin a national search for a replacement immediately.

"I am very thankful to The Bolles School for allowing me this amazing opportunity for the last eighteen years and I could not ask for a better place to work," Sakovich said in a statement. "It is time for me to seek a change in my career direction and look for new ways to expand my professional horizons. I am committed to the continued growth and success of our student-athletes and I look forward to working with them through the fall."

In a letter to Bolles parents and alumni, Tyler Hodges, Bolles president and head of school said:

"The Bolles School Swimming program has an impressive and lengthy history of success and we are confident this success will continue. To date, The Bolles boys' and girls' swimming and diving teams have reached a combined total of 14 national titles and 70 state championships. Fifty-nine Bolles students, alumni or Sharks have participated in every Olympics since 1972, representing 28 countries and claiming 20 medals. "A comprehensive national search will immediately begin for a new Head Coach and Aquatics Director. If you know of someone who may be interested in this position, please direct them to the Career Center on the Bolles website. This search will be a top priority in the coming weeks and we will offer updates to the community as we navigate this process. In the meantime, I know our Bolles community will celebrate the many successes Jon has achieved and wish him and his wife, Angele — along with their three children John '16, Joseph '21 and daughter Avyree — much luck and happiness as they look toward the future."

As a swimmer, Sakovich swam with the Saipan Swim Club and then represented the Northern Marinas Islands at the South Pacific Games, Pan Pacific Games and the FINA World Championships. He earned an Olympic berth in 1988, representing Guam. Following the Olympics, he joined the University of Florida swim team. At UF, he earned All-American honors, won national titles both in the pool and open water, earned a bronze medal with Team USA at the 1995 Pan American Games and represented the United States at the 1996 Pan Pacific Championships.

"The Bolles School and the Bolles Swim Programs will always have a special place in my heart. Without this opportunity, I would not be the person, father and coach I am today," Sakovich said.

