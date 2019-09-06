Cam Robinson likely out for Jaguars opener with knee injury

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will likely be without two big pieces of their offensive line in Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs.

Coach Doug Marrone said that left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a knee injury in Thursday's practice and is listed as doubtful to play. Robinson missed all but two games in 2018 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a win over the Patriots.

Robinson's backup, free agent signee Cedric Ogbuehi, is battling a hamstring injury and is listed as out on the injury report. That leaves second-year player Will Richardson as the likely starter at left tackle. Richardson's only snap at left tackle in college at NC State came on a kneeldown play.

"I got quite a few reps this week, that wasn't one of the main positions I was playing during the summer," Richardson said. "Just going back to what I've done. Just willing to do whatever it takes, like I said, at any position that they need me at I'm willing to go out there and work and show them that I can play that position."

Richardson has not played in a regular season game after spending most of his rookie season on injured reserve. He's ready for the challenge.

"So, for instance, with me I'm right-handed. So right side, I feel a lot more comfortable throwing that hand," Richardson said. "On the left side, for instance, Cam, he's left-handed, he feels a lot more comfortable throwing his left outside hand. That's probably one of the biggest things, is just getting used to the technique, getting used to the feeling of it."

The Jaguars also announced their captains on Friday — defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Cody Davis, quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Myles Jack and center Brandon Linder.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.