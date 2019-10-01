Charting how area players fared in the minor leagues in 2019

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays swings at a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Major League Baseball regular season is over and so is the minor league year. The area was well-represented at all levels of pro baseball and we chart how players did in the minors. Only players who attended high school or were drafted out of a local college program are shown. Players in independent ball are shown if they played in affiliate level baseball in 2018.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Minor league team, Affiliate

1B, Rhett Aplin, Fleming Island/FSU, Rookie advanced, Idaho Falls, Royals, Hit .310 with 14 doubles, 10 HR, 42 RBI.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Class A advanced, Lynchburg, Indians, Was 4-1 with 1.76 ERA in 66.2 IP, 81 Ks in stops at Lake County (Class A full) and Lynchburg. Named postseason all-star at Lake County.

P, Kyle Arjona, JU, Class A advanced, Clearwater, Phillies, Was 1-2 with 4.26 ERA, 31 Ks in 44.1 IP. Logged one appearance at Triple A, and remainder Clearwater.

C, Igor Baez, Flagler, Short season A, Batavia, Marlins, Played in 6 games and hit .143 with a HR, 2 RBI before being released.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Was 3-6 with a 3.17 ERA and 12 saves in 49 appearances between Double A New Hampshire and Triple A Buffalo. Had 71 Ks.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Double A, Bowie, Orioles, Was 7-6 with 2.98 ERA, 142 Ks in 124 IP at two stops (Class A advanced Frederick and Bowie). Also had a save. Two-time pitcher of the week at Bowie and a midseason all-star at Frederick. Honored as the Orioles' minor league co-pitcher of the year. Tossed a no-hitter on July 16, the first Bowie pitcher to throw a nine-inning gem since 2007.

P, Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler, Triple A, Nashville, Rangers, Was 5-1 with 39 Ks, 2.86 ERA in 34.2 IP in Nashville. Had 12 appearances in MLB with a save, 10 Ks in 12.2 IP.

P, Cooper Bradford, UNF, Rookie, AZL White Sox, White Sox, Was 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA, 35 Ks in 30 IP.

P Josh Broughton, Trinity Christian, Rookie, AZL Royals, Royals, A 2019 draft pick, he logged action in 6 games and had a save and 5 Ks in 5.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Rookie advanced, Billings, Reds: Recent third-round draft pick hit .263 with 6 HR, 33 RBI in 57 games between Billings and Greenville.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Rookie advanced, Grand Junction, Rockies, A 23rd-round draft pick last spring, he went 1-3 in 27.1 IP with 37 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 14 appearances.

3B, Angel Camacho, Creekside/JU, Rookie advanced, Bluefield, Blue Jays, Eighth-round draft pick last spring, he hit .252 with 18 RBI, 3 HR.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Rookie, Danville, Braves, A 34th-round pick, he hit .242 with 27 RBI, 4 HR, 10 doubles.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple A, Iowa, Cubs, Hit .253 with 18 doubles, 5 triples and a pro-ball best 16 HRs. Was traded from Royals to Cubs last March.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Class A advanced, Rancho Cucamonga, Dodgers, Was 2-3 with 3.09 ERA, 70 Ks in 64 IP at Great Lakes (A full) and Rancho. Was midseason all-star at Great Lakes. Finished season on temporarily inactive list.

P, Dane Dunning, Clay/UF, Double A, Birmingham, White Sox, Did not pitch this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. Was rated as the White Sox's No. 6 prospect entering the year. Is 17-13 in 266 minor league innings with 300 Ks, 2.74 ERA.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Short season A, Hudson Valley, Rays, Was 3-7 with a 4.65 ERA, 54 Ks in 50.1 IP in stops at Bowling Green (A full) and Hudson Valley.

P, Frank German, UNF, Class A advanced, Tampa, Yankees, Was 4-5 in 81 IP in three stops this season (two in rookie ball). Had 87 Ks, 4.11 ERA.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Class A short, Staten Island, Yankees, Eighth-round pick was 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA, 24 Ks in 18 IP between the GCL Yankees and Staten Island.

P, Cayden Hatcher, Ponte Vedra, Rookie advanced, Grand Junction, Rockies, Was 3-4 with a 5.80 ERA, 40 Ks in 40.1 IP

OF, Austin Hays, JU, MLB, Norfolk, Orioles, Hit .248 in four stops in the minors with 17 HR, 48 RBI. Called up to the bigs late and was stellar, hitting .309 with 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 doubles in 21 games.

P, Spencer Herrmann, Mandarin/UNF, Independent, Lincoln, Played independent ball for three teams, going 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA, 57 Ks in 74 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, AAA, Albuquerque, Rockies, Was 1-5 with 8.76 ERA in 37 IP, 32 Ks in stops in AAA Albuquerque and AA Hartford.

3B, Patrick Leonard, Creekside, AA, Biloxi, Brewers, Hit .301 with 10 HR, 45 RBI, 22 doubles. A midseason and postseason Southern League all-star.

P, Walker Lockett, Providence, AAA, Syracuse, Mets, Was 4-3 with 45 Ks, 3.82 ERA with the St. Lucie Mets and Triple A Syracuse. Finished season on MLB roster and was 1-1 with an 8.34 ERA and 16 Ks in 22.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Rookie advanced, Johnson City, Cardinals, Hit .250 with 4 HR, 25 RBI, 15 doubles in 57 games. Was a ninth-round pick in spring draft.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, AAA, Columbus, Indians, Spent most of the season at AA Akron before promotion. Hit .264 with 26 doubles, 9 HR, 57 RBI. All-star selection in Akron.

P, Nick Marchese, UNF, Rookie, Missoula, D-Backs, Is 3-3 with a 3.97 ERA, 30 Ks in 34 IP in 19 appearances.

RF, Tyler Marnicov, UNF, Independent, Winnipeg, Played with four teams over two different leagues, finishing up on Winnipeg's roster. Hit .249 with 7 HR, 30 RBI, 38 runs.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Rookie, GCL Mets, Mets, Was 3-0 with a 4.50 EA, 25 Ks in 28 IP in 11 appearances.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Class A full, Hagerstown, Nationals, Was 1-4 with 2.79 ERA, 24 Ks in 29 IP in stops at Hagerstown (Class A full) and Auburn (Class A short)

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, A, West Michigan, Tigers, Bulk of season in full season Class A ball. Hit .251 with 19 RBI, 11 doubles, 2 HR.

P, Alex McRae, JU, MLB, Indianapolis, Pirates, Was 7-8 with 101 Ks in 114.1 IP at Triple A Indianapolis. Earned pitcher of the week honors there May 12. Called up to bigs three occasions and finished the season there. Was 0-4 with an 8.78 ERA, 19 Ks in 26.2 IP in Pittsburgh this year.

P, Mark Mixon, Ponte Vedra, Rookie, Ogden, Dodgers, A 26th-round pick this year, he was 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 22.2 IP and 21 Ks in stops in Ogden and the Arizona League.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Rookie advanced, Kingsport, Mets, Hit .201 with 15 RBI, 5 HR in 40 games after he was an 18th-round draft pick.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Double A, Trenton, Yankees, Hit .175 with 6 HR, 20 RBI between two stops. Was dealt from the Twins to Yankees in late July.

P, Mike O'Reilly, Flagler, Double A, Springfield, Cardinals, Was 0-1 with 8 Ks in 11.1 IP, 7.94 ERA before April 30 release. Had 20-13 career mark with 3.44 ERA in minors over 4 seasons.

RHP, Mark Potter, JU, Class A full, Lakewood, A, Phillies, Was 0-4 with 9 saves, 33 Ks in 36 IP and 2.50 ERA in 27 appearances.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, Rookie, AZL Athletics Gold, A's, Was 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA, 32 Ks in 33 IP. Was a 35th-round pick last spring.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Triple A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Was 3-5 with 6.47 ERA in Triple A in 89 IP. Struck out 105 batters. Also logged 9 games in the bigs (2-4, 31.2 IP, 28 Ks, 4.26 ERA).

OF, Will Robertson, Bolles, Class A, Delmarva, Orioles, Hit .242 in stops at Class A full season Delmarva and Class A advanced Frederick. Had 25 RBI, 12 doubles, 6 HR.

P, Walker Sheller, Ponte Vedra, Class A, Wilmington, Royals, Was 1-4 with a pair of saves, 23 Ks in 34 IP and a 7.94 ERA. Spent time at AA, too.

RF, Austin Slater, Bolles, MLB, Sacramento, Giants, Hit .308 with 12 HR, 45 RBI in 70 games in Triple A Sacramento before call-up to bigs. Hit .238 with 21 RBI, 5 HR with the Giants in 68 games.

RF, Justin Smith, Bartram Trail/SJRSC, Independent, Windy City, Former player in the Braves system, he played 13 games and his .119 with an RBI.

RF, DJ Stewart, Bolles/FSU, MLB, Norfolk, Orioles, Hit .283 with 15 HR, 56 RBI in 72 games between three stops in the minors. Hit .238 with 15 RBI, 4 HR in 44 games in the bigs.

CF, Myles Straw, SJRSC, MLB, Round Rock, Astros, Called up to bigs five times this season and remains on Astros roster. In 66 games at Triple A, hit .321 with 33 RBI and 11 doubles. Hitting .269 with 7 RBI with Houston.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Class A, Lansing, Blue Jays, Seventh-round pick hit .191 with 27 RBI, 6 HR, 6 doubles.

LF, Tim Tebow, Nease, Triple A, Syracuse, Mets, His worst season in the minors ended early due to a finger injury. Hit .163 with 10 doubles, 4 HR, 19 RBI. Struck out 98 times in 239 ABs.

P, Andy Toelken, Clay, Class A full, Kane County, D'backs, Is 7-3 with a save and a 2.91 ERA, 58 Ks in 77.1 IP.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple A, Charlotte, White Sox, Was 9-7 in 111.2 IP, 118 Ks between Double A Birmingham and Triple A Charlotte.

P, Wes Torrez, JU, Independent, Chicago, Was 1-4 with a 7.91 ERA, 24 Ks in 38.2 IP playing indy ball.

LF, Adam Brett Walker, JU, Independent, Milwaukee, Hit .249 with 22 HR, 64 RBI, 17 doubles in 98 games in the American Association.

LF, Drew Weeks, Clay/UNF, Triple A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Hit .285 with 20 HR, 75 RBI, 23 doubles in his sixth season in the minors.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Rookie, AZL Indians, Indians, Was 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA, 12 Ks in 11.2 IP. A 34th-round pick in last spring's draft.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Rookie advanced, Princeton, Rays: Hit .274 with 25 RBI, 5 HR after being a 15th-round pick last spring.



