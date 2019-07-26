Clay County native Caeleb Dressel breaks Phelps' butterfly record

Caeleb Dressel competes in the men's 100-meter butterfly semifinal at the 2019 FINA World Championships. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

GWANGJU, South Korea - Clay County native Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps' world record in the 100-meter butterfly on Friday at the world swimming championships.

The American won his semifinal heat in 49.50 seconds -- 0.32 seconds better than Phelps' mark set at the 2009 world meet in Rome at the height of the high-tech suit era.

Dressel was out in 22.83 seconds -- 0.53 seconds under Phelps' pace -- and came home in 26.67 to lead eight men into Saturday's final.

He was a whopping 1.44 seconds ahead of Andrei Minakov of Russia, the second-quickest qualifier.

It's the second world record of Phelps' to fall at this year's worlds. Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200 fly in 1:50.73, bettering Phelps' mark of 1:51.51 also set in Rome.

Dressel, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was a swimming star at Clay High School and the University of Florida.

Caeleb Dressel celebrates as he sets a new world record of 49.50 seconds in the men's 100-meter butterfly semifinal at the 2019 FINA World Championships. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.