Gators Breakdown: 2019 SEC Media Days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After taking the show on the road to Atlanta last year, SEC Media Days returns to Birmingham, Alabama for the 2019 edition. Gators head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Feleipe Franks, running back Lamical Perine, and defensive end Jabari Zuniga make the trek from Gainesville to Birmingham to preview the upcoming season..

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon from The Athletic, to review the day's happenings. Topics include:

Mullen's joy of being the Florida head coach

Handling expectations

What Dan Mullen means to Felipe Franks

Perine as main running back

Jahari Rogers commits

