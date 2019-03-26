Gators Breakdown: Feleipe Franks is confident and in control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Through the second week of spring practice, it is clear, this is the best Feleipe Franks has ever looked in a Gators uniform. Confidence, accuracy, consistency have all been seen by the quarterback so far this spring.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles as the two discuss Franks, the RB rotation, and just how good the defense looks. Also, Dave and Will talk the transfer of defensive end Antonneous Clayton from the program.

Lastly, Gators Breakdown hits 1,000,000 listens!

