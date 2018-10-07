Gators Breakdown: Florida defeats LSU 27-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida makes its biggest statement of the 2018 season with a 27-19 victory over fifth ranked LSU.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters shares his initial reaction to the Gators' big win.

Brought to you by MyBookie. Sign up at bit.ly/GatorsBookie and use promo code "GATORS" and they will match your deposit DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.