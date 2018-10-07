Gators Breakdown: Florida defeats LSU 27-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida makes its biggest statement of the 2018 season with a 27-19 victory over fifth ranked LSU.
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
David Waters shares his initial reaction to the Gators' big win.
