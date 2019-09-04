Gators Breakdown: Florida falls in polls | UT-Martin preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida will take the field vs Tennessee-Martin after falling slightly in the Amway Coaches Poll and AP Poll. As a prohibitive favorite, the Gators just need to worry about themselves at this point in time.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles, from Read and Reaction, to discuss the drop in rankings and what they want to see as the Gators battle the Skyhawks.

