Gators Breakdown: Florida finishes top 10 in 2018 final rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida fans may eventually look back at the 2018 season as the season that brings back the “Gator Standard.” The Gators rank top 10 in the final polls of the 2018 season and return into the limelight of college football.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters and Will Miles glance at the final polls and look ahead to various publications having the Gators ranked in “Way Too Early” rankings for the 2019 season. Also, the guys answer, “How does Florida get back to the “Gator Standard?”

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.