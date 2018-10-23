Gators Breakdown: Florida-Georgia is as big as it gets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida vs Georgia is always big for the two schools and their fan bases. In 2018, the game is big for the national rankings. The Gators come to Jacksonville ranked ninth in the latest AP poll while the Bulldogs are ranked seventh.



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Will Miles joins David Waters to discuss the importance of this game and what Florida can do to slow down the Bulldogs.

Brought to you by:

MyBookie - Sign up at bit.ly/GatorsBookie and use promo code "GATORS" and they will match your deposit DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.



Eagle Energy - A quick, simple and energy boost on the go. Try the plant-based caffeine inhaler at https://eagle.energy/



Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.