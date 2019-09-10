Gators Breakdown: Florida needs to fix the little things before Kentucky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While a 45-point win over UT Martin was what the Gators needed to do, there is still plenty to fix with SEC schedule starting this week at Kentucky.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles, from Read and Reaction, to break down some of the little things that need to improved on. Also, the two take a look at the replacement QB at Kentucky, Sawyer Smith.

