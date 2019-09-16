Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 29 Kentucky 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Florida travels to Kentucky and escapes with a 29-21 victory, but at a cost. Feleipe Franks gets injured and will miss the rest of the 2019 season.



David Waters is joined by Will Sammon, from The Athletic, to take a look at Kyle Trask's performance, and moving forward with him, in place of Franks. Also, a look into Florida's 4th quarter defensive performance that completely changed the game.

