Gators Breakdown: Kentucky game preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's 31-game winning streak over Kentucky came to an end last year. Now, the Gators are hoping to start a new streak Saturday night in Lexington.

David Waters is joined by Kevin McGuffy, from Last Word on College Football, to preview the Kentucky match-up. David and Kevin breakdown Kentucky's playmakers at the skill position and the athletic defensive front the Gators will have to be ready for.

