Gators Breakdown: Michigan brings another tough defense vs Florida - Recruiting update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's no surprise Jim Harbaugh has assembled one of the best defenses in college football once again for the Michigan Wolverines. While the Florida offense has improved under Dan Mullen, the Wolverine defense will provide a stiff test in the final game of the season.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to break down what the Gators' offense has done this season to set themselves up for success. Plus, the guys dive into a little recruiting.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.