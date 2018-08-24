Gators Breakdown: The 2018 Gator Panel - Recruiting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On part 2 of The Gator Panel, recruiting takes center stage. On this hot button topic, Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:
- Corry "Unkle Silkk" Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
- Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine
- Bill Sikes - Gators Breakdown
- Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
- Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
- Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
Highlights of the panel discussion include:
- Was Friday Night Lights a success?
- California Recruiting
- Not pursuing a QB transfer
- Evaluation vs Stars
