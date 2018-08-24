Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: The 2018 Gator Panel - Recruiting

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On part 2 of The Gator Panel, recruiting takes center stage. On this hot button topic, Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:

  • Corry "Unkle Silkk" Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
  • Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine
  • Bill Sikes - Gators Breakdown
  • Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
  • Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
  • Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Highlights of the panel discussion include:

  • Was Friday Night Lights a success?
  • California Recruiting
  • Not pursuing a QB transfer
  • Evaluation vs Stars

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in

